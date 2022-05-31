Two dead, several injured as rain wreaks havoc in Delhi

Two people died while several were injured as heavy rainfall and storm hit Delhi NCR on Monday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of a hailstorm and rain in Delhi. No foul play suspected so far," informed Delhi Police.

Another 65-year-old man died in the North Delhi area, added police.

A family of three including a child was rescued after their car was trapped under a tree in Delhi's Kabutar market area following a hailstorm on Monday afternoon, stated Delhi Police.

Total 294 calls of trees falling received till 8 pm, said police.

The rain in Delhi caused damage to life and property. It also uprooted several trees, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The finial of the historic Jama Masjid suffered damage in a storm. According to Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari, two people were injured by stones as they became loose and fell down from one of the minarets.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Twitter informed that he has instructed officials to take immediate steps to clear roads.

Installed air conditioners fell down from a building in the Parliament Street area. Several trees were also uprooted and fell on cars and autorickshaws in the heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier this evening.

A bus was trapped under an uprooted tree in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Delhi, causing traffic snarls near Sanchar Bhawan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor