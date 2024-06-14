Two Dengue Deaths in the Last Three Days in Karnataka, Nearly 400 Suspected Dengue Cases Since January

Two dengue deaths including the death of a 34-year-old health worker have been reported in the last three days in the state. Nearly 400 suspected cases of dengue since January have increased in Karnataka, especially in districts like Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru. A 4-year-old from Dharwad’s Mummigatti village died on Tuesday due to dengue virus. He was admitted to SDM Hospital on Monday but did not respond to treatment. The NS1 test conducted at the hospital confirmed dengue. District Malaria officers and staff visited Mummigatti village on Wednesday to alert and aware villagers of the cause and preventive measures for dengue. The administration has set up a fever clinic to treat people suffering from fever there. Health officials are visiting every house to arrange the removal of collected solid waste.

In another dengue death case, Nagaraj, a lab technician at a dialysis center at Talaguppa village of Sagar Taluk in Shivamogga died. Nagaraj, who was diabetic, was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Shivamogga. On June 7th he was not feeling well and sought treatment at a local clinic. After two days he underwent tests at the taluk hospital which showed no signs of dengue. However, a second blood sample confirmed that he was suffering from dengue. He was admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga but didn’t respond to treatment. Sagar Taluk health officer (THO) Dr Parappa said, “Nagaraj was suffering from dengue-induced high fever and despite receiving treatment, he passed away due to complications including a drastic reduction in platelets.”

The health department has reported a total of 46 fever cases in Dharwad district with four confirmed as dengue. Parappa said that forest-borne diseases like dengue is common in such regions during summer. The Shivamogga district administration has issued a high alert, urging residents, especially in rural areas, to take preventive measures against mosquitoes. Currently, there are no other dengue patients in Shivamogga, and the health department is prepared with necessary medications. Dharwad district health officer (DHO) Dr Shashi Patil said that people with confirmed dengue cases, are showing signs of recovery.