Two DRG constables injured in serial IED blasts by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two District Reserve Guards (DRG) have been injured in serial IED blasts triggered by Naxals in Kurusnar Police Station limits on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayanpur, Sadanand Kumar informed that in IED blasts set up by the Naxals in the area, two DRG men have been injured.

"The joint party of ITBP and DRG were out for area domination towards village Kodoli and Jharwahi when the IED blast occurred," he said.

The two constables injured in the blasts are Sanau Vadde and Ramji Potai.

Constable Potai has received an injury in the eye and to his left arm, due to which he has been shifted to Raipur for proper treatment.

Kumar also informed that both men are out of danger.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor