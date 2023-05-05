Two drug-peddlers held in J-K's Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 : Two drug peddlers were arrested and seized nearly 6 kg of drugs from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday, police said.

Rohit Baskotra, Poonch Senior Superintendant of Police said, "We have got information on more people who're involved in this drug network."

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Marshuk and Mohammed Maruk.

According to Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police, a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Probe is on and efforts to burst the whole network are underway,".

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, four people including a Nigerian national were arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday. Police said that narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 32 lakh in the international market were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suraj Habib Sheikh, Zaheer Wahabuddin Qureshi, Riyaz Nasir Ali Sayyad and Sunday John Ambaze who was a Nigerian national, the police said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act after which all of them were sent to police custody till May 6.

