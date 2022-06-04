Two drug trafficking networks busted in Delhi

New Delhi, June 4 The Narcotics section of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted two drug trafficking networks that were operating in the city and arrested three persons, including one African national, an official said on Saturday.

The accused persons were identified as Ankush (22), Sanjay and Anthony (Nigerian national).

In the first operation, a tip-off was received at the Narcotics section on May 25 regarding drug peddling by Ankush. Acting on the information, a trap was laid near main Keshav Nagar, Delhi and suspect Ankush was apprehended. From his possession, 505 gm of fine quality of heroin was recovered.

In the second operation, a trap was laid near the power house, Dabri Mahavir enclave, Delhi on May 27 and the Nigerian National Anthony and Sanjay were apprehended. From their possession, 3 kg heroine was recovered.

"Anthony was the mastermind of this syndicate. He used to procure the contraband from his associates who also hail from African countries," DCP KPS Malhotra said.

Further efforts are being made to trace and arrest the source of supply, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor