Two election duty staff held for looting businessmen in Goa

Panaji, April 4 Two election duty staff have been arrested for allegedly seizing Rs 16 lakh from a businessman by posing as I-T officials, while they were discharging election duty in Goa, police said.

"Accused persons are identified as Nitish Navnath Naik, (LDC) and Anirudha Pawar (Municipal Engineer). Pawar was posted as Flying Squad in charge of Dabolim Assembly Constituency in South Goa," the Goa Police said.

A. Asvin Chandru, Collector and South Goa District election officer, have placed both government servants under suspension.

According to police, a flying squad intercepted the vehicle of the businessman and the cash of Rs 16 lakh, which they found in the car, was seized, but was not reported to the election office.

Later, when the businessmen complained to the police station, action was initiated against them.

Verna police are further investigating the case.

Details are awaited.

