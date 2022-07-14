Two farmers caught in Telangana floods rescued

Hyderabad, July 14 Two persons caught in flood waters in Telangana's Mancherial district were rescued by a helicopter on Thursday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued the two farmers stuck in floods in Godavari river in Oddu Somanpally village near Chennur in Mancherial.

The farmers were stuck in swirling waters while searching for their cattle. As the water level continued to rise, they climbed on top of a water tanker which was stranded in floods.

The locals had informed Chennur MLA Balka Suman, who alerted the authorities in Hyderabad and requested them to send a helicopter.

The MLA and senior officials were present near the scene during rescue operation. Both the farmers were airlifted and taken to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant.

