Two farmers caught in Telangana floods rescued

By IANS | Published: July 14, 2022 03:51 PM 2022-07-14T15:51:05+5:30 2022-07-14T16:05:06+5:30

Hyderabad, July 14 Two persons caught in flood waters in Telangana's Mancherial district were rescued by a helicopter ...

Two farmers caught in Telangana floods rescued | Two farmers caught in Telangana floods rescued

Two farmers caught in Telangana floods rescued

Next

Hyderabad, July 14 Two persons caught in flood waters in Telangana's Mancherial district were rescued by a helicopter on Thursday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued the two farmers stuck in floods in Godavari river in Oddu Somanpally village near Chennur in Mancherial.

The farmers were stuck in swirling waters while searching for their cattle. As the water level continued to rise, they climbed on top of a water tanker which was stranded in floods.

The locals had informed Chennur MLA Balka Suman, who alerted the authorities in Hyderabad and requested them to send a helicopter.

The MLA and senior officials were present near the scene during rescue operation. Both the farmers were airlifted and taken to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : MLA National Disaster Response Force State disaster response force The national disaster response force National disaster response forcestate disaster response force Disaster response force State ministry for national disaster management General national disaster response force General of national disaster response force