Two fighter jets crash in MP's Morena

Bhopal, Jan 28 Two fighter jets a Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday.

As per information, the two jets had taken off from the Gwalior airbase.

Air Force and district administration officials have reached the crash spot, as well as police and army personnel.

Further details are awaited.

