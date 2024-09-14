Two FIRs booked against K’taka BJP MLA for life threat to contractor

Bengaluru, Sep 14 Karnataka Police filed two FIRs against a BJP MLA from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on Saturday for issuing life threats to a contractor and making casteist slurs.

The cases were registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru.

In addition to the BJP MLA Munirathna, cases have also been filed against his Personal Assistant Vijaykumar, personal security personnel Abhishek, and Vasanth Kumar.

Cheluvaraju, the contractor, lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, seeking protection.

Cheluvaraju alleged that MLA Munirathna demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and threatened that if he did not comply, he would face the same fate as Renukaswamy.

Incidentally, Renukaswamy was kidnapped and killed by Kannada superstar Darshan and his gang for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s partner.

Police sources stated that a notice will soon be issued to MLA Munirathna for questioning in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, former MP and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh, speaking to the media on Saturday, claimed that MLA Munirathna had also threatened Congress candidate Kusuma H during the Assembly election.

“Many officers are undoubtedly scared of MLA Munirathna, and several have shared their concerns with me. The Congress government will support these officers if they come forward to lodge complaints against him,” Suresh stated.

Suresh further professed, “MLA Munirathna had addressed the Dalit community in a despicable manner, using foul language. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should take action against him, and the police should file suo moto cases.”

Regarding the response from BJP leaders, Suresh noted, “Not a single BJP leader has made a statement on this issue. If the BJP had any moral compass, they would have expelled MLA Munirathna from the party’s primary membership.”

Suresh continued, “The BJP leaders invoke Lord Ram and talk about culture, but this BJP MLA makes lewd comments towards mothers. No one has spoken about Dalits in such a manner. The BJP and NDA leaders must respond.”

