Two flyovers to be built on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, May 4 Two major intersections on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway will soon be congestion-free as the construction work of two flyovers will start by the end of June at the Manesar and Bilaspur intersections on the Expressway.

An official said that for this project, a tender has been opened, and eight construction companies have participated in the tender process.

“The process of allotting work will start during June, and the work will start at the ground level by the end of June,” he said.

He said that the locals had also demanded the construction of flowers at these two spots multiple times before the government, adding that the construction of both flyovers will not only end the hassle of traffic jams but will also curb accidents.

The official added that more than 40 thousand vehicles pass through Manesar and Bilaspur on average every day, adding that an average of 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza operated on the Delhi-Jaipur highway every day.

He said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) receives an average revenue of Rs 48 lakh per day.

“It is also estimated that only 50 per cent of the approximately 80,000 vehicles go beyond Manesar. Apart from Haryana, people from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi pass through the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway,” he said.

He said that people from six states, including Haryana, face traffic pressure every day, adding that the construction of both flyovers will reduce accidents significantly.

He further pointed out that the construction of flyovers at both places will accelerate the pace of development in the surrounding areas as well.

Meanwhile, Prakash Tiwari, Deputy Manager, NHAI, said tenders have been issued for the construction of flyovers at both places, adding that eight companies have come forward.

