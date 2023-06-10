Two fraudsters arrested with fake gold biscuits in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 10:03 AM2023-06-10T10:03:03+5:302023-06-10T10:10:07+5:30
Srinagar, June 10 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it arrested two fraudsters with 440 fake gold ...
Srinagar, June 10 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it arrested two fraudsters with 440 fake gold biscuits in Srinagar.
"Two fraudsters namely: 1) Tahir Ahmad Mughal of Choth Waliwar Ganderbal & 2) Nazir Ahmad Khan of Kupwara at present Baghi Mehtab Srinagar arrested with 440 fake gold biscuits," the police said in a tweet.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app