Two fraudsters arrested with fake gold biscuits in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 10 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it arrested two fraudsters with 440 fake gold biscuits in Srinagar.

"Two fraudsters namely: 1) Tahir Ahmad Mughal of Choth Waliwar Ganderbal & 2) Nazir Ahmad Khan of Kupwara at present Baghi Mehtab Srinagar arrested with 440 fake gold biscuits," the police said in a tweet.

