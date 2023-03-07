Two from Kerala die in car-truck collision in TN

Chennai, March 7 Two people died in the wee hours on Tuesday when a car collided with a truck in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, near the Kerala border.

The deceased were identified as Akshay Ajay (23) and Gokul(23), both from Kottayam, Kerala.

Rajesh Raveendran (31) of Vadavathur in Kottayam is admitted at Theni government hospital with grievous injuries.

Police told that the bodies of the two are shifted to Theni government hospital for post-mortem.

