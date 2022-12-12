Two girls among three held for dancing on elevated road
Ghaziabad, Dec 12 The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested three persons, including two girls, for allegedly dancing on an elevated road in the city.
The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media two days ago. In the video, two girls and a young man could be seen dancing on several songs at night after parking their car on the road and cutting a cake on its bonnet.
Taking action for parking the car on the elevated road and having a birthday party, the police have also seized the vehicle and issued a challan of Rs 10,000.
According to information received from the police, the Wagon R car with a Delhi number was in the name of Vikas Srivastava. The police arrested the person who danced in the first video. After this, people started raising questions about the one-sided action of the police on social media. The police then arrested both the girls also.
