Two held for murdering Delhi woman

New Delhi, July 23 Two persons were on Saturday arrested for murdering a woman in east Delhi's Seelampur area the day before, police said.

The accused were identified as Abid Hussain, 55 and his friend Zahid, 25.

A senior police official said that the two were arrested on the basis of human intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage.

"During interrogation, the accused persons confessed their involvement in the crime and disclosed the motive as loot as they had information that the deceased was in possession of huge cash and jewellery," the police official said.

The official said that on the instance of accused persons, cash amounting to Rs 4 lakh and jewellery worth lakhs have been recovered and efforts are on to recover the rest. The hammer used in the other and other articles like the bags used to carry looted articles have also been recovered.

