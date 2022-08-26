Two held for supplying illegal arms in NCR

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two notorious criminals who supplied arms to different gangs in the National Capital Region.

Both used to work for Ravi Gangwal and Kapil Nandu gangs. They were also wanted in a number of criminal cases that took place across the nation.

The accused have been identified as Paras Aggarwal and Than Singh. Arms and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Singh, who was also wanted in a murder case, supplied illegal arms and ammunition through his men to the members of Ravi Gangwal and Kapil Nandu gangs.

Aggarwal was held from an area near the Dwarka Mor following a tip off. He was reportedly planning to commit a robbery when he was held.

During interrogation, Aggarwal disclosed that he had been working for the Ravi Gangwal and Hashim Baba gangs, supplying illegal arms and ammunition to the gang members using his sources.

Based on the disclosures made by him, the police arrested Singh from Ghaziabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor