Two held in Gurugram for forcing Sub-Inspector's son to commit suicide

Gurugram, Jan 24 The Gurugram police have arrested two accused persons for allegedly forcing a Sub-Inspector's son to commit suicide here, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rajkumar, the deceased's father-in-law, and Rohit, brother-in-law, both residents of Hisar, who were arrested from Gurugram on Thursday.

According to the police, 35-year-old Navdeep Singh, the son of a Sub-Inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Ashok Vihar Phase-2 area in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Navdeep's father, Krishna Kumar, is posted at the Barwala police station.

Navdeep resided in his house in the area and his body was recovered inside his room around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused had come to Navdeep's house in Ashok Vihar on Tuesday.

"The accused assaulted the victim at his house and after a scuffle with him, they locked him in the room and left the spot. Later, Navdeep committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, the police said on Tuesday that they received information regarding the murder of a man by his in-laws in Ashok Vihar Phase-II, Gurugram.

Upon receiving information, the police team reached the spot and found Navdeep's body and a bedsheet tied around his neck.

Blood was coming out of Navdeep's mouth and nose, and there were injury marks on both hands.

The police team immediately called the crime scene, forensic science laboratory, and fingerprint teams to the spot and got the spot inspected.

The father of the deceased told the police that his son Navdeep built his own house at house number E-22 Ashok Vihar Phase-II, Gurugram, and lived with his wife Seema and daughter.

He worked in a private company in Gurugram.

Navdeep was married to Seema in 2015 but had a dispute with each other, due to which Seema used to call her parents and brothers and family members who would come and quarrel with Navdeep and take Seema with them, the victim's father told the police.

The matter came to the fore when Navdeep's family contacted him, but he did not receive the phone calls.

As Navdeep's family calls went unanswered, they dialled his cousin's brother to check on him.

When the victim's cousin went to his place, he found Navdeep's body and a bedsheet tied around his neck.

The police were alerted and a case of murder was registered at Gurugram's Sector-5 police station.

The police team took further action in the above case as per rules and got the post-mortem of the deceased done through the medical board, and on confirmation of forcing the deceased to commit suicide in the case, Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was added to the case and sections of murder were removed, police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor