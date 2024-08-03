Two held in Haryana's Gurugram for providing bank details to Chinese fraudsters

Gurugram, Aug 3 A joint team of the cyber crime police and the Chief Minister's flying squad has apprehended two accused who allegedly converted US dollars into Indian currency and provided bank accounts to Chinese fraudsters to commit fraud in the name of investment, the police said.

The suspects were arrested from Sector-46 in Gurugram on Saturday.

They were identified as Anil Sahu, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan and Pradeep Singh of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The police team registered a case under Section 318(4), 3(5) BNS in the Cyber ​​Crime East Police Station.

During interrogation of the accused, it was found that both of them were in touch with Chinese cyber criminals to cheat people in India and abroad in the guise of making online investments in the name of different companies, getting the USDT transferred to them, converting the USDT into Indian rupees and giving that amount to the Chinese criminals after taking their commission.

"To commit fraud the accused took bank accounts from different people on commission and sent the bank account kit (cheque book, ATM, net banking password and mobile number etc.) to the Chinese thugs through their accomplices," ACP (cybercrime) Priyanshu Diwan said.

Five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, 16 cheque books, and 10 ATM cards used by the accused in the fraud have been recovered from their possession.

