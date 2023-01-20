Two held near India-Nepal border for killing Delhi gym owner

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested two men while trying to flee to Nepal after allegedly killing a gym owner in the Preet Vihar area of the national capital, said an official on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Inder Wardhan Sharma (36), a resident of Begamabad, Modi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

On December 31, 2022, Gym owner Mahender Aggarwal was shot multiple times by two armed assailants in his office. Aggarwal was declared brought dead at the hospital.

"During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Inder used to work as a manager in the Gym owned by Mahender. We came to know that there was also some dispute between Inder and Mahender over the issue of salary and other monetary transactions. At that time Mahender also got a case registered against Inder," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Several raids were conducted in search of the accused in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi to nab Inder but he was frequently changing his locations.

"We received specific inputs that both the accused are trying to leave the country via Raxaul at India-Nepal border. A team went to the Border and Inder and Ravi Kumar were spotted and nabbed," said the official.

"On sustained interrogation both accused persons have admitted their involvement in the murder case. Subsequently they have been arrested under appropriate sections of law," said the Special CP.

"Inder wanted to eliminate Mahender due to a grudge. He arranged arms and discussed his plan with his associates Ravi Kumar and Vijay. On the day of the incident Vijay drove them in a car to the Mahender office. Inder and Ravi went inside the office and shot him dead by firing indiscriminately," said the official.

"His associate Vijay was waiting outside in the car. After committing the murder, the trio fled away from there and went into hiding in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and finally planned to sneak into Nepal," the official added.

