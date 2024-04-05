Two held with leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 4 The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested two persons and seized one leopard skin from their possession following a raid in Kalahandi district.

The accused have been identified as Chakra Benal (45) and Purna Chandra Bag (39), both from the Kalahandi district.

“Following a tip-off, an STF team on Thursday conducted a raid with the help of Kalahandi Police at a secluded spot near the Narla railway station in the district and apprehended the criminals awaiting a probable customer for the execution of a deal.

"During a search, a leopard skin along with other incriminating materials was recovered from their possession,” said an STF officer.

The STF later arrested the accused persons after registering a case under various sections of the IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for biological examination.

