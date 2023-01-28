Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crash over Morena in Madhya Pradesh

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The aircraft- a Sukhoi-30 was carrying two pilots and the Mirage 2000 was carrying one pilot during the time of the crash. Initial reports suggest the two pilots are safe while an IAF team is reaching the spot soon in a chopper to ascertain the condition of the third pilot, according to Defence sources.

An IAF court of inquiry will establish whether the accident happened due to a mid-air collision or not.

"The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on," Defence sources said.

Sources further added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to gather details on the crash.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier reports confirmed that a charter plane fell down in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, however more details were awaited as officials at the spot were unsure if the plane was military or a civilian craft.

( With inputs from ANI )

