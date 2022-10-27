Two Indian women held at Mumbai airport with gold hidden in jeans

Mumbai, Oct 27 The Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted and arrested two Indian women passengers who landed here from Dubai with 2.65 kg gold, concealed in wax form, in their jeans, an official said here on Thursday.

The two women arrived here by an IndiGo flight 6E-64 on Wednesday and based on profiling and surveillance, the Customs sleuths stopped them for searches.

During the physical search, both the women were detected with something wrapped below their knees in a bandage-like arrangement, arousing suspicions.

On further examination, it was found that the duo had wrapped 24 carat pure gold in wax form around their legs, concealed with an adhesive bandage-like material underneath their jeans.

The total recovery was 2.65 kgs of purest form of gold worth around Rs 1.40 crore, said the official.

Both women were arrested and have been sent to police custody by a court, while further investigations are on into their accomplices or others involved in the entire gold smuggling racket.

