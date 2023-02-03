Two juveniles nabbed for duping people on pretext of installing bar codes

New Delhi, Feb 3 Two juveniles, working as field executives for a leading digital payment company on false pretences, have been apprehended for allegedly duping rickshaw pullers and vegetable sellers on the pretext of applying for bar codes, an Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Police said that both the accused activated the e-wallet postpaid account of the victims secretly and siphoned off money from their payment accounts.

The accused, who got the job using the identity of their older friends, are Class 11 students of a government school.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, a complaint was lodged by Ashish Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, in which he stated that he has been duped of Rs 60,000 by two boys, who came to him and suggested him to apply UPI bar code for easy online payment.

"The boys further told him that the service is free of cost and while using the application of the complainant, both transferred Rs 60,000 to some other account," he said.

Police had also received another complaint with similar modus operandi and during investigation, both the juveniles, involved in the cases, were nabbed from Nangloi area.

On questioning of the duo, it was revealed that one of them came to know about a part-time job of installing the bar codes and started working by using the ID of one of his friends who was above 18 years of age.

"Another juvenile also got fascinated and started accompanying him. The duo used to go to random places and install bar codes for vegetable vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers etc. As installing the bar codes requires using the e-wallet account of their customers, they both grabbed the opportunity to cheat these account holders," the DCP said.

"They had cheated three persons, including the complainants, of Rs 60,000, 8,000 and 8,000 respectively. The duo used to spend money on a lavish lifestyle and to impress their girlfriends," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor