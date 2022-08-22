Two killed, 5 injured as speeding car hits them in Jammu
By IANS | Published: August 22, 2022 01:15 PM 2022-08-22T13:15:04+5:30 2022-08-22T13:25:44+5:30
Jammu, Aug 22 Two women were killed and five other persons injured on Monday when a speeding SUV hit them in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city.
Police sources said a speeding SUV crushed two women to death and injured five persons outside the Jammu railway station this morning.
Police have shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case in the incident.
Other details are awaited.
