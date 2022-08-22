Two killed, 5 injured as speeding car hits them in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22 Two women were killed and five other persons injured on Monday when a speeding SUV hit them in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city.

Police sources said a speeding SUV crushed two women to death and injured five persons outside the Jammu railway station this morning.

Police have shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case in the incident.

Other details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor