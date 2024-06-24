Two killed as motorcycle rams into vegetable cart in UP

Bhadohi, June 24 Two persons were killed when a motorcycle rammed into a vegetable cart on the Bhadohi-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place late Sunday night when vegetable vendor Ravi Gupta, 28, was returning home and Amrit Lal Rai, 30, who was riding a motorcycle, hit the cart.

Station House Officer, Chauri, Devendra Pratap Singh said that both of them were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

