Two killed in blast at Andhra factory

Amaravati, Aug 19 Two workers were killed and nine injured in an explosion in a sugar factory near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occurred at Parry Sugar Refinery in Vakalapudi industrial area on the outskirts of Kakinada.

The blast took place apparently due to a short circuit when the workers were trying to give power connection to the conveyor belt while loading sugar bags.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed at the hospital. The deceased were identified as R.V. Venkata Satyanarayana (36) and V. Rajeshwar Rao (45), both residents of Kakinada district.

The condition of one of the injured B.V. Venkata Ramana (29) was critical. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Kakinada. Other injured were admitted to different hospitals in the city.

