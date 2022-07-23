Two killed in building collapse in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 23 Two persons were killed and one injured in a building collapse in Telangana's Warangal town in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Mandi Bazar area of the town when an old building collapsed due to heavy rains and the debris fell on the adjacent hut.

The deceased were identified as P. Tippa Rao (60) and Feroze (22). A woman, identified as Saleema, was injured.

According to police, the incident occurred due to heavy rains lashing the town since Friday.

Tippa Rao and Saleema, hailing from a village in Warangal district, were working at an under construction building and staying in a hut nearby.

Saleema's family members told police that Feroze's engagement was scheduled on Sunday and he had come to the town for shopping on Friday.

Officials said the old building had weakened due to incessant rains and it collapsed in the early hours of the day. As the debris fell on the hut, the inmates were buried under it. Saleema was critically injured and was admitted to MGM Hospital.

