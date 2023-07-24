Two killed in e-rickshaw after dispute over second marriage in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), July 24 A dispute over second marriage led to two men being shot dead in an e-rickshaw at the Saifpur Karamchand tri-section in Hastinapur area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said.

The two victims, one of them being the e-rickshaw driver, were shot at by motorcycle-borne people nearly 30 km from the district headquarters.

According to police reports, Surendra, 40, was driving his e-rickshaw, and Arvind, 22, who was sitting in it as a passenger, were shot at by three to four men.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to gunshot wounds.

According to a complaint filed by Arvind's family, Arvind had married a woman named Geeta in 2021 after the death of her first husband.

Geeta had got married in 2002 to a man from Hastinapur who died in 2020.

After their marriage, the two started living together outside their village since Geeta's sons from her first marriage, and also her brother-in-law, were not happy with the new alliance.

Arvind's brother and Geeta in their complaint to police alleged that Arvind was shot dead because of their marriage.

The SSP said a case has been registered against Geeta's sons and the sons of her brother-in-law, and two teams have been formed to arrest the bike-borne assailants and other people involved in the murders.

The e-rickshaw driver was killed in indiscriminate firing.

