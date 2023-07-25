Two killed in explosion at firecracker factory in TN's Virudhunagar

Chennai, July 25 Two workers died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The Virudhunagar police and fire & rescue services reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

The identity of the workers was yet to be ascertained.

Further details were awaited.

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district is the firecracker capital of South India. The industry employs over eight lakh workers and has an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor