Two killed in firecracker explosion in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 23 Two teenagers were killed and a 40-year-old man was critically injured after firecrackers stored in boxes for a wedding exploded at a two-storey house in the Khatauli area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The incident happened on Monday. Paras,15, and Dipanshu,14, were declared brought dead at the hospital while the third person, 40-year-old Bittu’s condition was said to be critical.

The intensity of the blast was such that it blew off the entire roof and completely damaged the second floor, causing cracks on the walls of the adjoining house in the residential area, police said.

SHO of Khatauli, Mukesh Kumar, said, "As per initial probe, the firecrackers, to be used for wedding, were stored in the house of a man named Shadab who was involved in marriage preparations. The two dead were part of Shadab's team and were in the room with Bittu."

"Shadab's uncle, Haseen Ahmed, has a licence for sale and storage of firecrackers, and hence, some of it was stored there," said the police officer.

"All three of them, with severe burn injuries, were found buried under the debris of the fallen roof. The bodies were sent for autopsy. It seems only three people were there at the time. We are trying to find out how the fire started,” he said.

DSP (Khatauli), Ravi Shankar Mishra, said, "The two boys were from the same village. A few people from the neighbourhood have been detained for questioning. Investigations are on and all angles are being looked into."

