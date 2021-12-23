Two killed in Ludhiana explosion, CM to reach spot

Chandigarh, Dec 23 At least two people were dead and five received injuries in an explosion in the district court complex of Ludhiana city in Punjab. Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is reaching the spot to assess the situation.

The court complex is located close to the district Commissioner's office.

The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12.2 p.m., said the police.

Not many people were present at the time of the explosion owing to strike by lawyers. One of the injured has been identified as advocate R.S. Mand.

The area has been cordoned off by the police and the court premise was vacated.

The intensity of the blast was so huge that it damaged nearby walls and shattered window glasses.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he would reach Ludhiana soon.

"There has been a blast in Ludhiana. I have wrapped up a meeting and will be heading to Ludhiana soon," Channi was quoted as saying.

He said the guilty won't be spared. He said since elections in the state are near and the government is on alert regarding such incidents.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the police must get to the bottom of the case. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals. Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

