Two killed in road accident in Assam's Karbi Anglong
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2023 04:12 PM 2023-03-18T16:12:07+5:30 2023-03-18T16:15:12+5:30
Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 18 : At least two persons were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on National Highway 39 at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Friday night.
According to the police, a speeding vehicle was heading towards Dimapur in Nagaland and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.
"Two persons who were travelling in the vehicle died and two others were injured in the accident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital," a police officer of Karbi Anglong district said.
The deceased persons were identified as Suraj Ali and Itka Yepto.
