Two killed in separate bull attack incidents in Meerut

Meerut, Jan 3 Two persons were killed after being attacked by stray bulls in separate incidents here.

In the first incident, a woman succumbed to injuries a day after she was attacked by a stray bull in Meerpur village in Meerut.

She was attacked by the bull after she tried to drive it away from her courtyard.

The bull lifted her by the horn and threw her to the ground.

Hearing her screams, locals ran to the spot and rescued her. However, she suffered a critical injury in her spine during the attack.

According to police, the stray bull had reached the courtyard of the house of Geeta Devi and tried to lock horns with the cattle owned by her.

Following the incident, her husband Neetu Kumar rushed her to a private hospital where she died.

On information, police reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem.

In the second incident, 25-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Jinjokhar village in Meerut, also died after a bull hit his bike.

He kept lying on the road the entire night. The incident came to light after passers-by saw him and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and informed his kin. Later, the locals staged a demonstration, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased. They claimed that the stray cattle menace is growing, and demanded that the administration should take measures to control the stray cattle.

