Two labourers killed, four still buried as cinema hall lintel collapses in UP

Amroha (UP), July 23 Two labourers have been killed while four others are still buried under the debris when the lintel of an under-construction cinema hall collapsed on Sunday.

Bodies of the two labourers have been brought out. The rescue operation to bring out the remaining four persons is continuing.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the incident and has directed NDRF and SDRF teams to join the rescue operations. He has also directed concerned officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

