Two lakh pilgrims witness 'celestial light' at Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala, Jan 14 A record two lakhs pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple on Tuesday evening witnessed the celestial light that appeared on the horizon.

The sighting of the celestial light that appears thrice is the single most important event in the two-month-long festival season which began in November.

The famed Sabarimala temple is situated on a hillock and pilgrims had been waiting at numerous places in and around the temple town since morning to witness the celestial light which is known as "Makara Villaku"

It was around 6.44 p.m. the celestial light first appeared and then in quick succession, it appeared two more times and the entire temple town reverberated with shouts of "Swamiya Saranayyappa".

ADGP S. Sreejith, who headed the security cover in and around the temple town, said that there are close to two lakh pilgrims and the entire situation was under control.

"The number of pilgrims from other South Indian states outnumber the pilgrims from our state. Our task ends when the last pilgrims leave the temple town after the celestial light appears," he said.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four kilometres uphill from Pamba in the Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the state capital.

The temple, which bars the entry of women who have attained puberty, is accessible only on foot from the Pamba River.

As per practice, before setting off to the holy shrine, a pilgrim normally undertakes an intense 41-day penance where he does not wear footwear, wears a black dhoti, and sticks to strict vegetarian food. Every pilgrim carries 'lrumudi', a prayer kit which contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps, on his head, during the pilgrimage and without it, no one is allowed to step onto the holy 18 steps at the 'Sannidhanam'.

