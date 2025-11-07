Two Maoists carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty among seven surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Nov 7 In a breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal campaign, all active members of the Udanti Area Committee—a key Maoist unit operating in the Gariaband-Dhamtari-Nuwapara division—have surrendered to the police, marking a decisive blow to insurgent activity in the region.

According to police officials, the surrender, which took place in Raipur before Inspector General Amresh Mishra, involved seven Maoists, including two top commanders carrying bounties of Rs 8 lakh each.

Among those who laid down arms were Area Commander Sunil and Sachiv Arena, both high-ranking operatives with long-standing involvement in violent activities since 2010. They were joined by Ludron, Vidya, Nandini, Malesh—each carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh—and Kanti, whose bounty stood at Rs 1 lakh.

The group, comprising four women and three men, arrived at the police lines with six weapons, including an SLR, three INSAS rifles, and a single-shot firearm.

IG Mishra hailed the surrender as a “crucial step towards restoring peace” in the region, noting that the move effectively dismantles the Udanti Area Committee’s operational capacity. The turning point came when Commander Sunil publicly appealed for peace and urged fellow cadres to surrender.

His call resonated within the group, prompting a collective decision to disengage from the armed struggle. Security forces have welcomed the development, describing it as a “positive shift” in the ongoing efforts to neutralise Naxal influence.

Police officials confirmed that the surrendered individuals had been involved in numerous incidents over the past decade, contributing to instability and fear in the region. Their decision to surrender is expected to accelerate developmental initiatives and improve security conditions in Gariaband and adjoining districts. With the Udanti Area Committee now virtually defunct, authorities believe the region is poised for a new chapter—one marked by peace, progress, and the gradual erosion of extremist ideology.

The surrender not only signals a tactical victory but also reflects the growing impact of rehabilitation efforts and community outreach in Chhattisgarh’s long battle against Maoism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor