Two members of interstate gang involved in cow slaughter arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana

Punjab Police busted an interstate gang involved in cow slaughtering and arrested two persons from Ludhiana on Thursday.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, Ludhiana said that the gang was also involved in an incident that took place on November 24, last, wherein organs of stray cattle were found scattered in the focal point locality. Subsequently, a case was also registered under relevant sections of law including hurting religious sentiments besides launching a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said police got vital leads in the case leading to the arrest of accused, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhullar stated that the arrested accused revealed that they used to take stray cattle at deserted places and slaughter them so as to remove their skin to further sell it to Delhi. After the crime, the gang would throw the organs of the dead animals into the nearby garbage dump.

Police Commissioner also said that four other accused have been identified.

He said that the raids were on to arrest these accused as police have got vital inputs about their hideouts.

A car used in the crime, five sharp-edged knives, one axe, four hammers, five salt bags, tarpaulin to cover the beef, cutter, and other sharp-edged weapons were also recovered from the accused, which they would use to catch and slaughter stray cattles, said the Police Commissioner.

He also mentioned that the police were also investigating the links of the gang with other states.

( With inputs from ANI )

