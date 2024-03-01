Two men sentenced for attempted robbery, assault on doctor during night walk in Delhi

New Delhi, March 1 A local court has sentenced two men for their involvement in an attempted robbery and assault on a doctor during a night walk in the upscale Bungalow Road area of Delhi in 2018.

The court sentenced Bhola alias Sunil and Gautam alias Sachin for the offences related to the attack on Dr. Meetu Bhushan.

While Bhola was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, Gautam received a seven-year jail term for injuring the doctor with a pistol during the incident.

The court noted that the convicts not only attempted to rob a vulnerable person but also inflicted injuries upon Dr. Bhushan, resulting in her needing stitches for a head injury.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari Court stressed the gravity of such crimes, stating that they not only disrupt societal peace but also instill fear among residents.

Refusing to take a lenient view, Judge Mann upheld the rule of law, sentencing both convicts to rigorous imprisonment and imposing fines of Rs 20,000 each.

Gautam alias Sachin was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for the offence under Section 398 of the IPC. The court awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the complainant, Dr. Bhushan, from the fine amount. Furthermore, a sum of Rs 13,772 for state expenses was awarded from the fine amount, with the remainder deposited with the court.

The case, stemming from an FIR lodged on July 6, 2018, pertains to an incident where Dr. Bhushan and her househelp were accosted while taking a night walk with her pet dog.

The assailants demanded her gold chain, fired in the air, and assaulted her with a pistol before fleeing the scene.

Both accused persons were subsequently arrested, and a charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 394 (causing hurt while attempting robbery) and 34 (common intention).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor