Two minors among 6 hurt in Mumbai fire after gas leak

Mumbai, May 15 At least six persons, including two minors sustained burn injuries, when a gas leak triggered a major fire in a residential locality of Koliwada in Khar on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

The blaze was reported around 8.45 a.m. from a residence in the thickly-populated Khar-Danda sparking huge panic even as police, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed there.

They managed to contain and extinguish the conflagration within 30 minutes.

At least six people four from a single family were rescued from the tragedy site and rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra west.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor