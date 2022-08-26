Two more tremors in J&K, 11 in last four days

Jammu, Aug 26 Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.

Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.

First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.

The epicentre was 3.5 kms north-east of Doda town. The depth was 5 kms inside the earth's crust.

The NCS data said the second tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.07 a.m. with latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

The epicentre was 10 kms north of Doda and the depth was 10 kms inside the earth.

With two tremors occurring on Friday, 11 earthquake shocks have been recorded in J&K during the last four days.

