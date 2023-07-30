Two morning walkers killed in sports bike crash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 30 In another horrific accident in Hyderabad, two women were killed when a speeding sports bike of a racer hit them when they were on a morning walk.

The accident occurred in the Bolarum area in Secunderabad around 5.30 a.m.

Balamani Yadav, 60, and Radhika, 48, died on the spot. The women, said to be friends, were heading to Cantonment Board Park for the morning walk.

According to police when they were crossing the road, a speeding bike crashed into them.

Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Aditya, who was riding the 900 CC sports bike, was also injured and admitted to a hospital. The 32-year-old techie was on his way to Shameerpet. He is said to be part of a bike racing group.

This is the second incident in the city in which women walkers have become victims of rash driving.

A woman and her daughter were killed and two others were injured when a speeding car had hit them in Sun City on July 4. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting the women walking on the road. After throwing the three walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

The person driving the car and three other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle.

Police later arrested a 19-year-old student who was driving the car. According to police, the student along with his three friends was heading to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday.

