Two nabbed for murdering 55-year-old man in Delhi: Police

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Two accused were arrested for killing a 55-year-old man in north Delhi's Civil Lines area early this week, police said.

Virender Singh Rawat was shot dead on May 8.

The arrested persons have been identified as Alam, 35, a resident of Gali Kanch Wali and Zahid, 38, who is a resident of Rajiv Nagar. Both the accused persons disclosed that four others were also involved in this crime and the efforts are on to nab them, police.

The police said the accused persons allegedly killed Virender while robbing him.

"On May 8, information was received from the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital that a person named Virender Singh Rawat was admitted to the hospital in an injured state by his relative Manjoj Rawat and was subsequently declared dead," said the police.

Manoj Rawat said that around 7:20 pm on Monday, he along with his friend Abhishek were on their way back to their house from duty. "When we reached the Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, we saw a person in an injured state by a roadside and he turned out to be my brother-in-law," Rawat told police.

"He was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment," police said.

As per the directions of senior officers, police made utmost efforts to trace the accused persons while 8 teams were formed to solve the case. During the investigation, footage from 100 CCTV cameras was checked.

The accused persons who were seen at the scene of the crime were traced and one of them was identified as Alam. Having been arrested, Alam disclosed the whereabouts of co-accused Zahid, said the police.

Alam was previously involved in two cases while Zahid was in five cases, the police added.

