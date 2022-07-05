Two Neeraj Bawania gang sharpshooters held in Delhi

New Delhi, July 5 Two sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawania gang were arrested by the Inter-State Cell of Delhi Police's Crime Branch, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as siblings Naveen, alias Kala, 26, and Ashwani, alias Sonu, 28, both residents of Haryana's Jhajjar.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Dheeraj Kumar said a tip-off about the movement of wanted criminal Kala was received at the Crime Branch and a team was constituted to work on it and further develop it.

"On June 22, the team got information that Kala would come near Najafgarh, Delhi with arms and ammunition," he said. A trap was laid down and after a short scuffle, he was overpowered and apprehended, he added.

During interrogation, Kala disclosed that he, along with his brother, who is lodged in Jhajjar Jail, had committed to avenge the death of Rajeev alias Kala Asodiya by eliminating all the persons involved in the latter's murder.

Delhi Police then applied for a production warrant against Sonu and he was subsequently arrested inside the jail and a police custody remand of the accused was also obtained for detailed interrogation.

Sonu confessed that he arranged the weapon to eliminate one of the shooters of Ashok Pradhan gang.

Rajeev was an infamous gangster of Haryana and fellow villager of Sonu, who considered him his idol. A relative of Bawania and Naveen Bali, he was shot dead during a court appearance in Jhajjar on March 22, 2017 by the Pradhan gang.

After his death, his gang members joined the Bawania gang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor