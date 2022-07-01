Two notorious criminals held in Delhi

New Delhi, July 1 Two dreaded criminals have been arrested for stabbing three persons in the northwest area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sonu a.k.a. Cheera (27) and Shakti Singh (51).

Sonu was released from Tihar Jail, just 9 months ago after serving his sentence in a robbery case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding stabbing was received in Mukherjee Nagar police station on the intervening night of June 27-28 after which the police immediately reached at the spot.

Three persons Rohit, Manish and Shivam were found injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"On enquiry, it was found that they were present in a park near to their residence when two unknown persons came in the park and enquired about someone & inflicted them multiple stab injuries using knife," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and took up the investigation.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which analysed CCTV footage and on the basis of inputs given by the victims, sources were deployed to gather local intelligence.

Accordingly, raids were conducted at several locations and the police team was successful in nabbing the accused duo, the official said.

