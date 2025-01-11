Two officials booked after smelting plant collapses in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh), Jan 11 A day after one labourer was killed in a silo collapse at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, an FIR was filed against the manager, in-charge and several others following the incident on Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kaur Chhabra said that the FIR was lodged under sections 106 (1), 289 and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A rescue operation involving personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was underway for more than 33 hours to trace workers trapped under the debris at the spot.

Three to four workers were feared trapped under the debris in the incident, they said.

The FIR was filed against plant in-charge Amit Kedia and manager Anil Prasad under sections 106 (A) (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official here said.

One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at Kusum Smelters Private Limited, located near Rambod village in Sargaon area, the police said.

Regarding the silo structure collapse at the smelting plant in Sargaon, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo said that site clearance is currently underway, after which the rescue operation will continue.

He further mentioned that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and rescue equipment were also present at the incident site.

"Some workers were trapped after a Silo structure of the smelting plant here collapsed yesterday. Right now, work is underway for site clearance, after which the rescue operation will continue. We have teams of SDRF and NDRF and rescue equipment here. After removing the Silo structure, the rescue mission will get underway. If things will be on our side, within 5-6 hours, we should be able to do the work here," he said.

The rescue operation is ongoing to save the trapped workers.

Further investigation into the case is underway, a police official added.

The rescue operation involving NDRF, SDRF, police and district administration officials was still underway as 3-4 workers were reported to be trapped under debris, he said.

The silo was cleared with the help of mega cranes and now a huge pile of fly ash dust is being removed from the site following which everything will be clear, he added.

