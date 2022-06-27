Two persons burnt alive in Telangana car accident

Hyderabad, June 27 Two persons were charred to death when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Telangana's Nizamabad district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. near Velpur crossroads. The car caught fire after the collision. Both the occupants were caught in flames and burnt alive.

Passers-by alerted police. A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out but by then, the car was completely gutted and both the persons on board were charred to death.

A police official said the car (Maruti Alto) was on its way from Korutla to Armoor. The person at the wheels failed to notice the stationary truck and rammed into it.

Police said the truck was negligently parked by its driver after the vehicle broke down. Police identified the deceased with the help of the car's number plate.

The charred remains of Sumanth and Anil were shifted to government hospital.

Meanwhile, 16 passengers of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire on Hyderabad-Bangalore highway in Mahabubnagar district late Sunday night.

According to police, the luxury bus which was coming to Hyderabad from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh caught fire near Divitipally in Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district.

Alert driver immediately stopped the vehicle and all the passengers alighted before the flames engulfed the entire bus.

Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor