Two persons killed in road accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 Two people were killed in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and a container truck at Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district early Thursday.

"A tanker carrying lubricant oil rammed into a goods container coming from the opposite direction at the Bangiriposi ghati at around 7.30 a.m. Both the vehicles fell sideways and subsequently caught fire. The container truck driver died on the spot, while the driver of the oil tanker stuck in the vehicle was rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said Inspector In-Charge of Bangiriposi police station.

The fire services personnel doused the fire in the vehicles after several hours operation.

The family members of the deceased, who hailed from West Bengal and Haryana, have been informed about the incident.

In another incident, several persons were injured after a Jajpur-bound bus, carrying more than 40 tourists, hit a hyva truck from behind on National Highway 149 at Bhejia Square under Mahabirod police limits in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district here Thursday.

Five persons, including the drivers of the hyva truck and the bus, have suffered serious injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor