Two PFI members arrested in Assam

Guwahati, June 9 Two members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Assam's Baksa district, an official said on Friday.

A police officer said Ruhul Amin (31) and Tota Miya (40) were arrested on June 6.

"We had specific inputs about the movement of two PFI members in the Gobardhana area of the district. Based on this, an operation was launched to nab them," the police officer said.

Police said that the arrested individuals were presented in court on Wednesday, and they have been sent to police custody.

Police have been questioning the two arrested PFI members to unearth further details.



