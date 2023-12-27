Two police constables suspended in K’taka for leaking woman cop’s CDR

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 27 Two police head constables including a woman officer were suspended in Karnataka on Wednesday for leaking the Call Detail Record (CDR) of a policewoman in Kalaburagi city.

Police Commissioner Chetan Kumar has issued an order suspending Tukaram, a head constable attached to Kalaburagi Women’s Police Station and Veda Ratna, also a head constable attached to the Station Bazar police station.

The accused head constables had taken out the CDR and sold it to a private person. The CDR was given to the fiance of the woman police officer and following the development, the marriage was called off.

The person who obtained the CDR had claimed that he was in love with the victim officer and that's why he sent it to her fiance, sources stated.

The incident of the woman police officer's CDR leakage by her fellow officers had come to light on December 22 in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka.

The miscreant who obtained her call details is allegedly involved in harassing the woman cop, as per the sources.

The victim officer, a police constable, filed a complaint with Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi city, R. Chetan Kumar, demanding action against the culprits for 'mentally torturing' and 'violating' her privacy.

Sources explained that the accused cops colluded in obtaining the CDR of the victim officer and handed them over to a private person. Following the acquisition of the call details, the woman officer is reportedly facing harassment.

CDR details are typically obtained from the mobile numbers of accused persons in crimes and other important cases. However, in this case, the accused policemen allegedly added the mobile number of the woman cop to the list of other accused persons' contact numbers and obtained approval from a senior officer.

The case was investigated by DCP Kanika Sikriwal, whlo was directed to handle the case with the utmost seriousness and submit the report on a priority basis. This development had raised concerns as it involved the violation of privacy of an individual.

