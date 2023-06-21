Two prisoners found hanging from tree in UP jail

Sultanpur, June 21 In a shocking incident, two prisoners were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district jail compound on Wednesday.

The deceased inmates have been identified as Karia Pasi and Manoj. Both were in jail on charges of murder and both belong to Amethi district.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur and SP Somen Barma reached the jail on getting information of the incident.

Forensic teams and dog squad were also called in to assist in investigation.

The bodies have been sent for the postmortem and other inmates are being questioned.

