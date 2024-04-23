Two rescued from 50-metre-deep well in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, April 23 Two people, trapped in a 50-metre-deep well at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, were safely rescued by disaster management personnel on Monday, officials said.

District Disaster Management Officer Tsangpa Tashi said that the two men were cleaning the well when they became unconscious by inhaling poisonous gas and got trapped.

On receiving information about the incident, police and disaster management personnel, along with oxygen cylinders and equipment, rushed to the area and successfully rescued both the trapped persons.

The arduous rescue operation lasted for over four hours.

Both the rescued persons are reported to be in critical condition and have been admitted to the Pasighat Bakin Pertin General Hospital for necessary treatment.

